Chelsea have actually considered signing ‘electric’ £152m winger to play him up-front

Chelsea had reportedly considered signing AC Milan winger Rafael Leao for the striker position before he signed a new contract.

The Blues are set for a huge summer ahead as they bid to trim their squad and bring in some fresh faces alongside their new manager.

Chelsea look set to appoint former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino this week and the Argentine will undoubtedly be keen to address their lack of a prolific goalscorer this summer.

Of course, Romelu Lukaku is set to return to West London after a loan spell with Inter Milan. But it remains to be seen whether or not the Belgian has a future at Stamford Bridge.

And The Athletic reports that Chelsea were considering Rafael Leao as an option to lead the line for them next season.

Chelsea have considered Leao as a striker

The outlet claims that after the January window closed, Chelsea’s executives asked Milan if Leao was planning to renew his contract.

The Blues considered Leao as an option to fill their vacant striker position.

But the Portuguese forward penned a new five-year deal with Milan last week, which includes a buyout clause worth £152 million.

Leao has been a standout performer for the Rossoneri over the past couple of seasons and it’s no surprise to hear that Chelsea wanted to bring him in.

He’s been described as an ‘electric’ winger due to his speed and directness on the ball. But he isn’t exactly known for his ability to play through the middle.

Chelsea need a prolific goal scorer ahead of next season as their struggles in front of goal have been evident during the current campaign.

The likes of Victor Osimhen, or even an ambitious move for Harry Kane, would fit the bill.

While Leao is one of the most exciting wingers in Europe at the moment, we’re unsure if he would have been able to fill the role of a striker at Chelsea.

