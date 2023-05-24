Chelsea eyeing 'world-class' star who made over 150 Arsenal appearances - report











The latest reports claim that Chelsea are looking for a goalkeeper and have made Arsenal cult hero Wojciech Szczesny a target.

According to CMW, Szczesny – who made 181 appearances for the Gunners – is a player that the Blues recruitment staff are now monitoring.

For now, the Juventus goalkeeper is an alternative option to fellow Serie A star Andre Onana. The future of Szczesny is currently in doubt.

Juventus have to decide whether they want to cash in on the Polish international as he is available to leave on a free transfer next summer.

Chelsea want former Arsenal goalkeeper Szczesny

It is no shock to see the Blues in the market for a goalkeeper. Edouard Mendy’s form has dropped off, while the jury still seems to be out on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Szczesny, 33, has had an illustrious career. The ‘world-class‘ star has managed to win nine trophies over his career. This includes two FA Cups.

The elephant in the room is the fact that the player used to feature in between the sticks for Chelsea’s London rivals Arsenal.

He made 181 appearances for the Gunners from 2010 until 2015, playing for legendary Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

Nonetheless, the Blues will finish in mid-table this campaign and desperately need to sort out their issues.

They need good experience and players who are of good quality now. Szczesny definitely seems like a better option than Chelsea’s current goalkeepers right now.

With the club spending a lot of money this season, they will definitely need to be a lot more sensible with who they purchase this summer.

