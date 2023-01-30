Arsenal Transfer News: Chelsea still lurking in Moises Caicedo race











Arsenal have been batted away by Brighton so far in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo and Chelsea could even end up spoiling the party again.

The Blues are believed to be working on a deal to sign Enzo Fernandez at the moment from Benfica. They’ve gone back in for the World Cup winner, after previously failing to get a deal over the line.

However, The Independent is reporting just now that should that bid for Fernandez fail, then the Blues could come back to the table for Caicedo. Chelsea are thought to be willing to pay more than £100m for Fernandez. And given Brighton have said they might want £90m for Caicedo, it shows Chelsea have the money.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The Independent claims that Chelsea could turn back to Caicedo in the final 36 hours of the window. It’s suggested they’ll come knocking on Brighton’s door again, should Benfica fail to agree to what Todd Boehly’s party are proposing.

It’s set to be a frantic end to the window for both Chelsea and Arsenal. They’ve been at loggerheads all window and Chelsea currently hold the edge, having signed Mykhaylo Mudryk from under Arsenal’s noses.

TBR’s View: Arsenal fans would be fuming

Can you just imagine the noise? First they see Chelsea get Mudryk and then the Blues go and get Caicedo, even after Arsenal made a huge bid themselves.

This really is going to go down to the wire. For Caicedo, it must be a strange time as he essentially sits and waits to see if anyone will stump up the money Tony Bloom wants.

Brighton are being hard in their approach. But eventually, money does talk and if Chelsea come with £90-100m, then how do they turn it down?