Journalist says 'keep an eye' on Dusan Vlahovic after Chelsea and Arsenal links











We are into the final few days of the January transfer window and Chelsea and Arsenal are still being talked about when it comes to big names.

The Blues and the Gunners have been active in January. Todd Boehly has splashed huge sums on the likes of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke. Arsenal, meanwhile, have added to the squad, signing Jakub Kiwior and Leandro Trossard.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

However, one name who continues to be mentioned when it comes to both Arsenal and Chelsea is Juventus striker, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian’s time in Turin has been up and down. And with Juve having big off-field issues, there could be a door opening for Vlahovic to move on.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Vlahovic is a player fans should keep an eye on, especially when it comes to the summer window. Answering fan questions on his Twitter account, Jacobs believes Vlahovic is a player to watch, with Chelsea the most likely.

I think it likely. Keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic. Told there is a definite opportunity for suitors this year. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 26, 2023

The Blues have added plenty of width this January but as yet, a new number nine hasn’t arrived. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is failing to deliver, while Armando Broja picked up a serious injury.

Vlahovic, who was lauded by Micah Richards for being ‘lightning quick‘, moved to Juve for more than £60m in January 2022. Previous reports had suggested Arsenal were willing to bid around £71m for Vlahovic.

TBR’s View: Vlahovic to the Premier League seems inevitable

It’s only 12 months since Arsenal chased Vlahovic heavily and were disappointed to see him sign for Juventus.

But there now seems to be a genuine chance for both the Gunners and Chelsea to sign the forward. Yes, he’d be another expensive purchase. But the best strikers cost big money and can often be the difference makers.

Vlahovic to the PL does seem likely to happen one day. It seems, then, we might be set to see yet another Arsenal and Chelsea battle in the market.