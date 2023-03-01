Chelsea believe N'Golo Kante will sign new contract amid interest from Tottenham











Chelsea star N’Golo Kante is edging closer to signing a new contract, amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur to sign him on a free transfer.

A report from Simon Phillips, via Give Me Sport, has provided an update on the World Cup winner’s future.

N’Golo Kante has barely featured at Stamford Bridge this season.

He’s made just two Premier League appearances, after picking up a serious injury against Tottenham in August.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kante was forced to have surgery and missed the World Cup in Qatar, but could be nearing a return soon.

He’s return to team training recently, and is aiming to play for the first-team again before the end of the month.

Kante’s future may finally be decided by then, after months of talks over a contract extension.

Reports before the January transfer window suggested Chelsea were resigned to losing the Frenchman.

Kante attracted interest from both Arsenal and Tottenham as a result, but now looks set to sign a new contract.

It’s a blow for Spurs, who thought they may be able to secure a world class player for a bargain price.

Tottenham target Kante set to sign new contract – Phillips

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips provided an update on Kante’s future: “It’s been pushed to me for the last few weeks that this is still an optimistic one.

“It’s one that sources expect it to get done and I feel like they are meeting in the middle now on the length of the contract, which I believe was the last hurdle to get over.

“The wages and the terms are pretty much done. It’s all pretty much there, they just need to agree on the final bit which is the length of contract.

“Sources are pretty sure that this should go through now.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Although Conte is a big fan of Kante, Tottenham may be dodging a bullet if he signs a new contract at Chelsea.

The ‘amazing’ midfielder has struggled with injury issues throughout the last couple of seasons at Stamford Bridge.

He’s also one of their highest earners, and would likely demand similar wages at Spurs.

Chelsea have made it clear they don’t want Kante joining one of their Premier League rivals.

Whether giving him a new deal with their already bloated is the right call will be interesting to see.

