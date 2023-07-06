Chelsea begin talks with World Cup winner’s agent, he’d cost just £10.2m

Chelsea have reportedly begun talks with AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala’s agent over a potential move this summer.

That’s according to journalist Pedro Almeida, who shared more information on the 29-year-old’s future.

It’s been another incredibly busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge.

Not only is the playing squad rapidly changing, but Mauricio Pochettino has finally started his new role as Chelsea manager.

He’s got his work cut out right now, with plenty of players needing to be moved on while still looking at incomings as well.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have already arrived at the club this summer.

There’s been plenty of outgoings too, with Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount among those to have left.

Chelsea know they need to find a consistent goalscorer if they’re going to compete at the top of the table next season.

Nkunku and Jackson could provide that, but Chelsea have now begun talks with Paulo Dybala’s agents as they sound out another potential option.

The World Cup winner has been prolific in the past and scored 12 goals last season.

But, the most exciting part of a move this summer might be his incredibly low release clause.

Chelsea open talks with Dybala’s agents

Posting on Twitter, Almeida said: “EXCL – Chelsea had the first contacts with Paulo #Dybala agent.

“The Argentine player has a release clause of €12m [£10.2m] for foreign clubs.”

To be able to sign Dybala for just over £10m seems like a fantastic deal.

However, his wage demands are likely to be huge and that’s a factor Chelsea will have to consider very seriously.

The question is whether Chelsea need a player like Dybala in their squad going into next season.

Pochettino has an abundance of attacking options right now, although the balance of the squad still doesn’t seem right.

Dybala’s agent may be pushing for a move to Chelsea and argue he could be the creative spark needed to provide goals to his teammates.

However, Chelsea already have plenty of players in wide areas who can do that job right now.

Pochettino’s focus is unlikely to be on bringing in a player like Dybala this summer.

If the option remains on the table towards the end of the window, then a consideration might have to be made.