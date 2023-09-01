Chelsea actually made enquiry about ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player before sealing move for 23-year-old

Chelsea made an enquiry to see if they could sign Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur while they were looking for a backup goalkeeper for Robert Sanchez.

That is according to a report from The Telegraph, which notes that the Blues made a call to see if they could land the Frenchman before ultimately signing Djorde Petrovic.

Hugo Lloris is facing the very real possibility of not securing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea asked about Lloris

For much of the summer, it has been clear that the 36-year-old is done at Spurs. He is no longer the number one. And he has also been replaced as captain.

The Times recently reported that Tottenham could look to terminate Lloris’ contract. But it seems that there was a chance that he would get the opportunity to join Chelsea.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea made an enquiry about signing Lloris after allowed Kepa Arrizabalaga to leave on loan.

It is not clear why exactly Lloris did not make the move. But the signing of Petrovic suggests that there is little to no chance of any surprise switch to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

You would imagine that Lloris would like the chance to work with Mauricio Pochettino again. The Argentinian once labelled the goalkeeper ‘fantastic‘.

But it seems that Lloris will have to look elsewhere for his next club.