Paul Robinson says Cristian Romero did something the Tottenham crowd absolutely loved against Chelsea











Paul Robinson has now said that Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero really got the crowd on their feet against Chelsea.

The BBC Sport pundit was covering an intensely fought contest in north London between the two rivals.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The game was goalless at half-time, however there was a huge talking point just before the break.

Hakim Ziyech was shown a red card for raising his hand to Emerson Royal.

However, the referee overturned his decision after reviewing the footage on the pitch-side monitor.

The temperature of the tie had been slowly increasing throughout the half.

Thiago Silva went off injured early in the tie, and big challenges were flying in all over the pitch.

Cristian Romero is no stranger to going in hard on opposition players.

He’s never taken any prisoners and only returned from a suspension last weekend.

Paul Robinson has now described the latest Romero incident that really got the Tottenham crowd going.

They didn’t need much more encouragement, but the World Cup winner got them off their feet.

Robinson reacts as Romero gets Tottenham fans going

Commentating on the match for BBC Sport, Robinson said: “This has just really lit the touch paper.

“Romero has gone flying into the challenge and won his side a throw-in. I’ve never heard a throw-in cheered so much.

“There is so much intensity on the pitch now.”

The £42m defender has been Tottenham’s most consistent defender since signing 18 months ago.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Christian Stellini has recently said he still has parts of his game that he can improve on.

However, Spurs are certainly a weaker team without the Argentinian in the side.

The reaction to his robust challenge to win a throw-in shows just how popular his style of play is with the home fans.

Robinson was right that Romero lit the touch paper after Tottenham and Chelsea players squared up to each other just minutes later.

It made up for the lack of quality in front of goal throughout the first half.

