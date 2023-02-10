Stellini shares what Tottenham star Romero must do to improve











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini has admitted that Cristian Romero’s game needs some work.

The Spurs coach said the club staff will work with Romero on his timing when trying to win the ball.

Romero is suspended for Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City after his sending-off last time out.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Argentina international received a red card for two bookable offences against Manchester City.

Romero had picked up four yellow cards in his last five league appearances prior to the Citizens clash.

And in his first season at Tottenham, the 24-year-old was shown 11 yellow cards.

On Friday, football.london asked Stellini how he could improve Romero’s discipline whilst retaining his aggressiveness.

“To not receive a yellow card you have to arrive at the ball and use your tackle at the right time,” he replied.

“So we can work on the timing. He has to jump and tackle and try to win the ball.

“We will work on this aspect but keeping the same aggressiveness.”

Near-perfect game but flaws need ironing out

Romero is a top player, without a doubt, and his aggressiveness is one of his main assets.

But while it comes off most of the time, the £165,000-a-week ace always has the risk of picking up a caution.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Obviously they can accumulate, or lead to a red, and the ensuing suspension ends up hurting Spurs.

So there’s definitely some work to be done, but under Conte’s tutelage, Romero will no doubt improve.

With him being just 24, he’s not yet in his peak years, so there’s no doubt he’ll iron out those flaws in his game.

Once he does, then he’ll go up another level and be truly outstanding.