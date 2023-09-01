Che Adams to Wolves deal now blocked as Southampton change their mind

Wolves thought they were signing Southampton forward Che Adams but that deal now appears to be off, according to reports.

According to The Athletic, Wolves have seen their move for Adams blocked by Southampton late in the day.

It comes as the Molineux outfit thought they were getting Adams through the door. It had been reported earlier this morning that a loan deal for Adams had been agreed, with the forward also due to sign a new contract with Southampton at the same time.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wolves will be furious with the decision from Southampton. It means they’ll now need to go back to the drawing board for a new forward.

Adams himself is thought to be keen on a return to the Premier League if he can get it. He has scored three in three in the Championship but has been looked at by a number of clubs this summer.

Wolves were looking to act quickly in the market to use the money from the sale of Matheus Nunes to strengthen the squad.

However, it now looks like a deal to bring Adams is off. For now anyway.

Whether or not Adams will try to force through the move remains to be seen. If not, then the former Sheffield United man will ply his trade at Championship level for a season.