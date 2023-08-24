After Che Adams, Everton have just made their move to sign £30m striker

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims Everton have opened talks with Udinese over the signing of Portuguese striker Beto.

Bailey took to social media platform X on Wednesday morning and shared an update on Everton’s search for a new forward player.

The Toffees have struggled to find the back of the net during the early stages of the season and have suffered two defeats as a result.

Sean Dyche’s men rued their missed chances at Goodison Park on the opening day as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Fulham.

And while they were well-beaten by Aston Villa over the weekend, Dyche seems to be pressing ahead with his attempts to bring in a new centre-forward.

Indeed, the Toffees had reportedly agreed a fee with Southampton to sign Che Adams on Sunday.

But Bailey claims that a deal for the Scotland international looks unlikely, which has led to them opening talks over a move for Beto.

Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Everton open Beto talks

Bailey claims Everton have opened talks with Udinese over a move for Beto

The 25-year-old will cost Everton in excess of £30 million, but a deal for him or Adams looks ‘highly unlikely’ at this stage.

Beto netted 10 times in 33 appearances in Serie A last season and has shown he has a keen eye for goal.

Everton are in desperate need of a new striker due to ongoing concerns over Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fitness.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Of course, the Toffees have moved to bring in Arnaut Danjuma but the Dutchman isn’t exactly an out-and-out centre-forward.

Beto would certainly provide Everton with a focal point up front, but it seems a deal is highly unlikely to be struck at this stage.