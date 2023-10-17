Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has reported on Tribal Football that the ‘chances’ of Tottenham duo Gio Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leaving for Spain are ‘growing’ – and it could facilitate a bid of their own.

Hojbjerg has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs this season, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr combining well in the middle of the park. Oliver Skipp remains at the club. The Dane could depart.

Galetti reports that Atletico Madrid are ‘always interested’ in the ex-Bayern Munich and Southampton star, and a January departure is on the cards. For Lo Celso, a loan return to Spain is looking very likely.

The journalist continues that Spurs removing them from the picture and bringing in some cash for their services will help facilitate a move for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. He remains a target, after a £40m bid.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Mail reported on deadline day that Spurs tabled a £40m offer for Gallagher, who has been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea. But, a move did not go ahead – with the Blues wanting £45m.

Lo Celso needs a move. There might have been a bit of brief hope that he could kickstart his career at Tottenham with Ange Postecoglou in place – but James Maddison’s form has quickly put that to bed.

Hojbjerg does not have the dynamism needed in the middle of the park for Postecoglou’s side. Skipp does, but Sarr and Bissouma have been superb. A move to a Spain or an Italy would suit Hojbjerg.

If Spurs could manage to bring in some cash for both midfielders and use that to sign Gallagher in January, then it would be incredible business. But, Chelsea will surely want to keep their England ace.