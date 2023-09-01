Tottenham now just £5m away from 23-year-old’s asking price after making verbal offer

Tottenham Hotspur have now confirmed their interest in Conor Gallagher with a verbal £40 million bid for the Chelsea midfielder.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which claims that the offer falls short of the Blues’ £45 million asking price for the 23-year-old.

Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

From the outside, it appears increasingly likely that Conor Gallagher will leave Stamford Bridge in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Tottenham make £40m bid for Gallagher

He has been linked with a deadline day move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And Tottenham are indeed making a big play to bring him through the door.

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In fact, the Daily Mail is now reporting that Spurs have made a verbal £40 million bid for Gallagher. It is not yet clear whether Chelsea will accept the bid. But their asking price is £5 million higher.

Gallagher meanwhile, would like to stay at Chelsea if he is going to play regularly. But with the Blues proving to be incredibly busy again, assurances over game-time may be difficult to come by.

It would be an outstanding bit of business if Tottenham could now bring Gallagher in. And the reported bid will encourage their supporters that a deal may not be too far away at this stage.