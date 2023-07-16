Napoli have reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

That’s according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has shared an update on Lo Celso on his website.

Ange Postecoglou is facing a huge rebuild at Spurs this summer as he bids to shape a side in his image.

Many players at Tottenham are facing uncertain futures, including Giovani Lo Celso.

The Argentine has just returned from a season-long loan spell at Villarreal, where he once again impressed in Spain.

He’s attracting interest from a host of clubs as a result and Calciomercato have already reported Napoli’s interest.

Now, Di Marzio has claimed that the Serie A champions have asked Spurs about the possibility of signing Lo Celso this summer.

The journalist claims Napoli are looking to strengthen their midfield this summer and have identified Lo Celso as a target.

The Italian giants would like to take Le Celso on loan, with an option to buy him next summer.

But Spurs want an obligation to buy included should he depart on loan or an outright sale. It’s noted there is still some ‘distance’ between the two parties at this stage.

Lo Celso arrived in North London back in 2019 on an initial loan deal from Real Betis. His move was made permanent just months later after he impressed under Jose Mourinho.

But the ‘incredible’ midfielder struggled to nail down a place in Spurs’ side thereafter and quickly fell out of favour under Mourinho.

His luck didn’t improve under Antonio Conte either and he’s spent the last 18 months at Villarreal.

The 27-year-old arrived at Spurs with plenty of promise, but it just hasn’t worked out for him in North London so far. It seems likely that he will head out the door this summer, but he will get a chance to impress Ange Postecoglou as he’s been named in Tottenham’s pre-season squad.