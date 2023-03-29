Chairman tells Tottenham to go and sign Ivan Toney if Harry Kane leaves them this summer











Tottenham Hotspur have been told to go and sign Ivan Toney this summer if they decide to sell Harry Kane.

Speaking on The Hard Truth Podcast, Darragh MacAnthony was speaking about England’s newest international.

Ivan Toney finally made his bow for the Three Lions on Sunday, replacing Tottenham talisman Harry Kane for the final ten minutes.

Although he didn’t carve out any clear-cut chances to open his account for his country, it was still a very proud moment for the Brentford star.

Brentford signed toney from Peterborough United, who MacAnthony is currently chairman of.

MacAnthony knows the striker well, and will be delighted to see him going from strength to strength in the Premier League.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry was discussing Toney’s international debut, and how much they’ve made from the striker.

“We sold Ivan for £6m, we wanted £10m,” Fry said. “We got £6m up front and further add-ons for everything we are up to £9.7m now.

“We are delighted for Ivan. Wonderful man. Wants to listen, wants to learn and wants to improve all the time.”

MacAnthony backs Toney to replace Kane at Tottenham

Discussing the striker on his podcast, MacAnthony said: “The boy is going to play for a top, top side. If Tottenham sell Harry Kane, buy Ivan Toney.”

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and it would be a surprise if bigger sides didn’t come in for him.

Harry Kane only has a year left on his current Spurs deal, giving Daniel Levy a real dilemma.

Ryan Taylor has suggested that there’s a small chance Kane leaves this summer, with Levy putting a £100m price tag on his head.

If Levy is confident that Kane will sign a new deal at some point before next year, then it makes sense to immediately reject any bids for him.

However, Kane turns 30 this year, and may have doubts about whether he can achieve his full potential in north London.

Toney’s profile is very similar to Kane’s and Tottenham could do a lot worse if they do end up needing to replace him.

However, there’s arguably not a striker on the planet who can replicate everything Kane does for Spurs.

It would be an absolute disaster if Tottenham ended up losing their record scorer for nothing in 2024.

