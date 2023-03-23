‘30% chance’: Journalist says Tottenham’s ‘very underrated’ player could be sold this summer











Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, The Express’ Ryan Taylor has been discussing Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham.

The England captain is set to head into the final year of his contract and this could well be the final chance for Spurs to cash-in on their star man.

There has been all sorts of speculation about Kane’s future, but Taylor believes that there is a big chance that he’ll be staying at the club, stating that there’s a 30% chance of the striker leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

30% chance that Kane will leave

Taylor gave his verdict on Kane’s future.

“There are a lot of factors. Will Daniel Levy reduce his pricetag to something a bit more realistic like £100m, previously it’s been around £120m, but that is a bit of a push. There are a lot of factors but I still expect Kane to stay. I’d say a 70% chance of him staying and a 30% chance of him going, but we’ll have to see,” Taylor said.

Depends on the manager

Taylor says that there’s a 30 per cent chance that the ‘very underrated’ Tottenham player will be leaving this summer, but we can’t help but feel that the striker’s future depends on who the next manager of Tottenham will be.

Antonio Conte is seemingly on his way out, and a new manager could either re-invigorate or resign Kane.

If someone like Mauricio Pochettino comes in, the England star would likely be keen to stay, but if there’s another Nuno Espirito Santo-esque appointment, we wouldn’t be surprised if the attacker began to angle for a move away from the north London club.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as Kane enters the final year of his deal.

