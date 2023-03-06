Cesc Fabregas spotted with Jack Wilshere at Arsenal under-18 training session











Arsenal fans love to see former midfielder Cesc Fabregas and it looks like he’s getting more and more involved with the club again.

Fabregas is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s best midfielders in recent years. A product of the academy, the Spanish midfielder was adored by the Gunners fans before enjoying fine spells with Barcelona and Chelsea.

Of course, Arsenal as a club are no strangers to getting former players involved with things. Jack Wilshere is currently coaching the academy and it seems Wilshere has been getting into the ear of his former teammate Fabregas.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Spotted by the Arsenal youth specialist Jeorge Bird on Twitter, Fabregas has been pictured back at London Colney helping Wilshere out it seems. The Spaniard can be seen fully kitted out in training gear and seemingly ready to help in the session.

This isn’t the first time Fabregas has been back at Arsenal working with the youngsters either. It seems, then, that Arsenal very much have the Spanish legend on their radar for a future role within the club.Of course, it was only last week that Fabregas was apparently suggesting he wants to manage Arsenal in the future anyway.

TBR’s View: What an experience for Arsenal youngsters with Cesc Fabregas

Most of Arsenal’s young players will likely be in awe of learning from someone like Wilshere. So to see Fabregas involved as well is absolutely the stuff of dreams.

Fabregas is one of the finest midfielders produced in Europe in the last few decades. He is rightly well loved by Arsenal fans and it’s great to see him back involved with the club.

As it looks right now, it would be no surprise to see Fabregas back with the club in the future. And who knows, he might even work himself up to being involved at first-team level along the way.