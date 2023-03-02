Report: Player Wenger sold for £35m now dreams of managing Arsenal











Arsenal fans’ opinion of Cesc Fabregas is a mixed one these days, but the Spaniard is still very fond of the Gunners.

The World Cup winner joined Arsenal when he was just 16 years old. He then became the captain of the club at the age of 21 and was one of the best midfielders in the world during his time at North London.

A lot has happened since Fabregas left Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal and joined Barcelona for £35 million (BBC) in 2011. He played for the Gunners’ London rivals Chelsea and won the Premier League with them, but now, he dreams of returning to the Emirates – as a manager.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Cesc Fabregas dreams of becoming Arsenal manager

Cesc Fabregas is 35 now and is still playing. He is at Italian side Como now, a club he co-owns alongside Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The Spaniard has played 14 times this season, but he is thinking about his future.

Spanish outlet Sport claim today that Fabregas wants to become a manager after he retires from professional football, and he has already met with Mikel Arteta and watched how he does it at Arsenal.

Furthermore, the report claims that Fabregas sees Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Arteta as references and wants to emulate them and become a manager in the coming years.

Fabregas’ dream, the outlet claims, is to become the manager of Arsenal and Barcelona one day.

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

TBR View:

Arsenal fans have mixed feelings towards Fabregas.

The Spaniard was a fan favourite and Gooners loved him even after he pushed to sign for Barcelona 12 years ago. However, things changed when he returned to England and joined Chelsea – one of the Gunners’ biggest rivals.

Not every Arsenal fan would really like to see Fabregas manage the club one day, but football is a funny game and stranger things have happened in the past.

Perhaps Arteta will give him an assistant role at Arsenal – just like Guardiola did with the Gunners boss at Manchester City after he announced his retirement.

Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Show all