Cesc Fabregas sends four-word tweet in response to Arsenal v Bournemouth











Arsenal produced the most dramatics of wins against Bournemouth today as Reiss Nelson fired in late in the day to win the game.

Nelson produced his big moment in the 99th minute to send The Emirates into raptures and continue Arsenal’s pursuit of the Premier League title.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

After Man City had won earlier in the day, the pressure seemed to have got too much for the Gunners as they found themselves behind twice against the Cherries. But goals from Ben White and then Nelson’s dramatic winner ensured the Gunners kept lead at the PL summit.

The result has caused a huge reaction and stir on social media and among the players to react was former midfield star, Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard is a keen supporter of the Gunners and often voices his support on Twitter.

And tonight, he needed just the four words to sum up the comeback win from Arsenal v Bournemouth.

Fabregas is often lauded as one of the very best to do it in an Arsenal shirt in recent years. So his comments on Arsenal on social media are always well received.

Certainly, it seems yesterday’s win over Bournemouth got the attention of pretty much everyone with an Arsenal affiliation.

TBR’s View: Fabregas among many to love scenes at The Emirates

Sometimes, a game just captures the imagination and the finish between Arsenal and Bournemouth really was something to behold.

There can be big moments in title races and relegation battles that define seasons. And this felt like one of them.

Mikel Arteta can be truly delighted with the battling qualities his side showed. Likewise, it was the sort of effort that Fabregas would have been proud of in his prime.

More of this from the Gunners, and Manchester City will simply run out of time to catch them.