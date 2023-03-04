BBC pundit describes 'mad' scenes at The Emirates as Arsenal beat Bournemouth











Arsenal left it late in the day to take the three points against Bournemouth this afternoon as Reiss Nelson struck in the 99th minute.

Nelson got a goal deep into injury time to keep Arsenal’s title push well and truly alive after Manchester City had seen off Newcastle United earlier in the day.

For Arsenal, it was yet another example of them keeping going and sticking at things. They did it at Aston Villa a few weeks back and did it again today at The Emirates.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And watching on for the BBC, pundit Ashley Williams described the scenes at The Emirates at full-time after Nelson’s goal.

“The scenes are mad. Everyone has gone nuts at the Emirates. What a massive goal!,” Williams wrote.

Arsenal will now be confident as ever in winning the league title. Sometimes, certain days make a season and this looks like being on of them for Arsenal.

TBR’s View: Arsenal show their fight with late show

What a moment for Arsenal and what a moment for Reiss Nelson. From outsider in the squad and hardly featuring to scoring one of the most dramatic goals of the season.

Nelson will be over the moon to have scored the winner and what a moment it could prove for Arsenal in the season.

Should they end up pipping City to the title, then Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal fans will look back on today and Villa Park as pivotal moments.