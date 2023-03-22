Cesc Fabregas now reacts after Mesut Ozil announces his retirement today











Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas has now sent a message to Mesut Ozil after he announced his retirement from football.

The German World Cup winner took to Instagram to confirm the news that he was hanging his boots up.

Mesut Ozil has had an incredible career, and was one of the greatest playmakers of his generation.

After three seasons at Real Madrid where he won La Liga and the Copa del Rey, he joined Arsenal for £42.4m.

Ozil’s time at Arsenal didn’t coincide with Cesc Fabregas, who had already moved on to Barcelona.

Although they played against each other in eight El Clasicos before facing off against each other in the Premier League when the Spaniard moved to Chelsea.

It’s hard to understate the World Cup winners influence during his time at Arsenal.

He helped the Gunners win four FA Cups, but also produced some incredible moments in an Arsenal shirt.

Although the end of his career at the club was tarnished, it’s hard to argue he’s not one of the most talented players to turn out for the Gunners in recent times.

Arsenal legend Fabregas sends message to Ozil after retirement news

The Spanish midfielder took to Twitter upon hearing the news and said: “Thank you for making this beautiful game more special. Good luck for the future.”

Ozil showed his gratitude to all of his former clubs and his teammates in his statement.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions, he said.

“I want to thank my clubs – Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce and Basaksehir – and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.”

It was only yesterday that Ozil’s agent was praising Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, and backed the Gunners to win the Premier League.

The club is still at the forefront of his mind, which is no surprise given he played more games for them than any other team.

Ozil, like Fabregas, may end up returning to Arsenal at some point for reasons other than playing.

One of his best friends, Ilkay Gundogan, has been linked with a move to The Emirates.

After spending so long at the club, it would be interesting to know what advice he would have for the Man City star if he considered the transfer.

