Mesut Ozil’s agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, has hailed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and backed the Gunners to win the Premier League title this season.

The North Londoners have gone into the international break eight points clear of Manchester City. They are in a fantastic position to go and win the league, and Saka will be key to any success they will have this term.

The 21-year-old, who is one of the best players in the Premier League, has caught Sogut’s eye.

Mesut Ozil’s agent hails Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

Arsenal‘s young side have been sensational this season.

Arteta has assembled a hungry, talented squad – most of them below the age of 25 – and they are playing some exceptional football, especially this campaign.

It’s hard to pick who Arsenal’s best player is, but Bukayo Saka is right up there. The 21-year-old youngster has scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions this season, and there’s every chance he’ll end the campaign with over 30 direct goal contributions.

Sogut, who knows Arsenal very well having represented Mesut Ozil during his time at the Emirates, has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League this season. He also thinks Saka is just exceptional.

He said in an interview with Tribal Football: “I think Arsenal will win the league, I think they play the best football and they are very nice to watch. I think that Man City are always a danger and will come back – but I wish for Arsenal to win the league!

“In terms of talent in the Premier League, I think Saka is an exceptional player – and also Phil Foden, he’s an unbelievable player.

“These two are exceptional players, but also are different. They are both good to watch and very creative.”

TBR View:

Saka has been absolutely outstanding for Arsenal this season.

The Englishman became the first player in the Premier League this season to hit 10 goals and 10 assists last weekend. He’s now just two assists behind Kevin De Bruyne – that’s some achievement on its own.

There are now 10 games left in the Premier League for Arsenal and the title is in their hands. All they have to do is match Manchester City’s results from now until the end of the season, but that’s easier said than done.

However, if Saka keeps firing, the Gunners should be able to go all the way this season.

