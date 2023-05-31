Celtic new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the Celtic kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here we have everything we know about the home, away and third shirts.

Celtic will be looking to repeat their Scottish Premier League campaign in a similar fashion next season. They beat Rangers to the top spot by nine points, obtaining bragging rights in the capital city for the foreseeable.

Some of the league’s best players such as Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Cameron Carter-Vickers will all be sporting the strip in the new campaign and it’s Adidas’ job as the manufacturer to make the stars look as good as possible.

Here are the predicted release dates for the Celtic new kits for the 2023/24 season.

When does the new Celtic home kit come out?

We predict that the Celtic home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 15th 2023.

We have predicted this based on last year’s release date, as this is when the shirt went live on Celtic’s official website.

This may not be the exact date, but it will likely be around this time.

When does the new Celtic away kit come out?

We predict that the Celtic away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 23rd 2023.

At this moment in time, we do not know an exact date. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going on last year’s release date.

This is last year’s release for the away kit, as taken from Goal.

When does the new Celtic third kit come out?

We predict that the Celtic third kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 1st 2023.

We do not know the exact release date at the moment. However, we can predict when the shirt will come out going once again off last year’s release date.

This is last year’s release for the third kit, as taken from Footy Headlines.

