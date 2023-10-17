‘He’s very quick’: Shay Given blown away by 24-year-old Celtic player’s pace last night

The great thing about the international break is that the Celtic fans are offered opinions of their players from pundits and former players that they normally wouldn’t hear.

For example, we all know Chris Sutton, John Hartson, Peter Grant and even Barry Ferguson‘s thoughts on Celtic and their players.

So these two weeks has been great listening to those who normally don’t watch Celtic play. And today it’s the turn of Shay Given.

TBR Celtic have already told how Given has backed Neil Lennon or Roy Keane to become the next Ireland manager. And now it’s the turn of the former Celtic ‘keeper to offer his opinion on Mikey Johnston’s performance in the 4-0 win over Gibraltar last night.

Shay Given is loving what he is seeing from ‘jinky’ Johnston

Given was heaping praise on the Celtic winger for his performance and his goal last night when he highlighted one of Johnston’s key strengths.

Given said [RTE], “He was refreshing. I mean I said at halftime every time he’s come on, even the Aviva, he’s got people off their seats.

“He’s very jinky, is very direct, he’s very quick. You see tonight with his Man of the Match performance he gets his goal.

“And the thing I like he played mostly on the left wing today but he’s actually come across the near post.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

“So with the opposite winger coming in you want your left-side winger to get in the box and add bodies in the box and he got his goal and I was delighted for him.”

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Johnston has returned from an early season injury setback and although he has yet to make an appearance under Brendan Rodgers, the Celtic winger is certainly tearing it up for his country.

The 24-year-old has been in sparkling form for Ireland and has netted twice in just six appearances so far for Stephen Kenny’s men. [Transfermarkt]

All he needs now is game time under Brendan Rodgers and Johnston will be hoping that his performances for Ireland in this international break will be enough to give him the nod in one of Celtic’s upcoming crunch fixtures over the next few weeks.

In other news, Celtic now want to sign £12m player who even Jude Bellingham struggles against