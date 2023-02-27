Casemiro makes Arsenal concession despite Manchester United cup win











Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has conceded that his side still have a way to to catch Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Brazilian midfielder was once again instrumental for United as they beat Newcastle in the League Cup final. Indeed, it was Casemiro’s bullet header that got things well and truly underway for the Red Devils.

Since signing from Real Madrid for around £50m, Casemiro has shown his class in abundance. However, the midfielder accepts that while United are doing well, they are still some way off the top two.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speaking to Manchester United’s official channels, Casemiro made his concession.

“We’re growing and gaining respect in this country. But it’s early days and we have to keep improving. We can’t hide there are teams ahead of us like Manchester City and Arsenal,” Casemiro said.

“We have to deal with this reality, but we’re understanding our manager’s philosophy and we will keep growing. My history has always been about winning since I was a kid, so here it isn’t any different. I’m here to help my team-mates and Manchester United.”

United are currently eight points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table. Crucially, though, the Red Devils have an eight point lead of their own to fifth place.

TBR’s View: Casemiro will be key for United catching Arsenal

Casemiro has to go down as one of the signings of the season. There eyebrows raised when he signed for such big money but what a masterstroke is has been.

If Arsenal are to be hauled in by United this year or next, then Casemiro will be key.

The midfielder oozes class and brings a winning mentality few players have. If United are to win more trophies in the coming seasons, you can bet Casemiro is key in that success.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images