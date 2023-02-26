Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Jamie Carragher praises Bruno Guimaraes after cup final display











Jamie Carragher was left seriously impressed with Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes despite the League Cup final defeat to Manchester United today.

Eddie Howe’s side got off to a promising start to the game as they came flying out of the blocks at Wembley.

The Magpies looked to be in control of the game but they were undone by a free-kick from the Red Devils just after the half hour mark.

After a lengthy VAR check, Casemiro’s header was allowed to stand after the Brazilian was judged to be onside. Things got worse for Howe’s side just six minutes later as Marcus Rashford doubled his side’s lead after his shot deflected off Sven Botman past Loris Karius.

But Newcastle continued to battle away as they searched for a way back into the League Cup final at Wembley. And Carragher was impressed with Guimaraes’ efforts from the middle of the park.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Carragher impressed with Guimaraes display

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the Wembley dust-up, Carragher singled out Guimaraes for praise after the midfielder put in a crunching tackle on Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the second-half.

“Well that’s lifted the crowd. You hope he’s alright he went down in that first-half even though Newcastle find themselves 2-0 down, I think he’s been really good,” Carragher said.

“I think he’s been excellent. The most prepared to take the ball.”

He added: “I think he’s been really good today. He takes the ball in difficult positions, like this as well. Almost gets Dan Burn in [on goal]. You just realise why he’s so important to this Newcastle team.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Guimaraes came back into the side after serving a three-match ban due to his red card in the semi-final against Southampton.

The 25-year-old was once again a standout performer for Newcastle in centre-midfield today.

Despite the defeat, Howe will be delighted with the way his side have performed to reach the final. They put in yet another good display today but ultimately came up short against the Red Devils.

