Cascarino thinks Vincent Kompany would not fear losing Spurs star











Tony Cascarino believes that Vincent Kompany would not fear losing Harry Kane if he became Tottenham Hotspur boss and the striker decided to leave the club.

Spurs continue to be linked with a host of names as they step up their search for Antonio Conte’s successor following the announcement on Sunday that he has indeed left the club.

Vincent Kompany is one of those who has been backed to be in contention for the Tottenham post. The Belgian is doing an outstanding job with Burnley, working towards securing their immediate return to the Premier League at a rapid rate.

Cascarino has previously backed Kompany for the Tottenham job. And in a column for The Times today, he has gone into a little more detail.

Cascarino thinks Kompany would cope without Kane

Interestingly, he believes that Kompany would be one of the candidates who may relish the chance to take Tottenham forward, even if they lose Harry Kane.

“One reason I am so excited about Kompany is because I have heard about the way his players speak about him, behind closed doors and when he is not around: they sing his praises,” he told The Times.

“Importantly, I don’t think he would fear losing Harry Kane. Some managers would shy away from a situation where the team’s best player is likely to leave, but Kompany knows what it is like to lose big players in the dressing room — those with character and quality, such as Yaya Touré and Sergio Agüero — and understands how to lead a team without them.”

Of course, any manager who takes the job is likely to want Kane to stay. He is the club’s record goalscorer. And he may well end up having one of the best campaigns of his career this season.

Obviously, it would be a huge task for Tottenham to move forward if Kane leaves. However, it is a situation Spurs will have to deal with sooner or later.

You would like to think that Tottenham would really back the incoming boss with serious funds if Kane is sold.

Kompany has already proved that he can rebuild teams having picked up the pieces of the Burnley squad following their relegation last season.

Clearly, that would be much tougher at Tottenham, particularly if Kane left. But Cascarino is seemingly confident that he would be up to the task.