Carlos Baleba set to make Brighton transfer decision amid Liverpool links

Liverpool want a new midfielder despite signing Wataru Endo but it seems they won’t be getting Carlos Baleba.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Baleba in recent weeks as Jurgen Klopp scrambles around to strengthen the midfield of his squad.

However, while Baleba is one of Europe’s most promising prospects in midfield, he won’t be joining Liverpool.

Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

According to GFNF, who quote Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, Baleba has now agreed a deal to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion instead.

It’s claimed a deal worth around £25m has been reached and Baleba will now travel to England to complete his medical and sign his contract in the coming week.

The ‘powerful and strong‘ Baleba will be hoping to become the next big thing at Brighton and follow in the footsteps of the likes of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister before him.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will now need to assess other options if they are to add another midfielder before the deadline passes.

Baleba one to watch in the future

Well, if we know anything about how Brighton develop players, then it seems we should all be keeping an eye on Baleba.

The young midfielder certainly looks like he has all the ability in the world and as modern midfielders go, he looks like his ticks plenty of boxes.

For Brighton, this is a big capture and to get him ahead of the likes of Liverpool is a big statement as well.