Liverpool Transfer News: Carlos Baleba being scouted as part of midfield overhaul

Liverpool continue to hunt for new midfielders ahead of the summer window and a new name being mentioned is Carlos Baleba.

The Reds are expected to make some big moves in the summer window. Jude Bellingham remains the priority for Liverpool but other names are being flouted too. Matheus Nunes is one, while Chelsea’s Mason Mount is continually being linked with Anfield.

And now, according to 90Min, another new name has entered the fray in the form of Carlos Baleba.

The Lille youngster, who hails from African nation Cameroon, has been in outstanding form this season in Ligue 1 after being given his big chance.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

90Min claims that Liverpool are among a cluster of Premier League sides keen on signing Baleba. The Reds are said to be actively scouting the 19-year-old, as they weigh up their options in the middle of the park.

Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester United are credited with interest as well, among others.

Described as being ‘very strong and powerful’ by his teammate Jonathan David, Baleba is expected to fetch a similar price to that which Everton paid for Amadou Onana.

TBR’s View: Liverpool need ready-made midfielders now

The idea of Liverpool signing Carlos Baleba is a nice one. He looks a player who could really develop into something and it’s no surprise there is so much interest.

However, for this next window, Liverpool’s time might be best spent on getting players who can slot right in. They need an overhaul now, and Baleba would be a player who needs time to bed in.

Of course, if they can afford it and can get Baleba and a few more, then it makes sense. But right now, Liverpool need the Bellingham’s and Mounts of this world more than an upcoming Ligue 1 talent.