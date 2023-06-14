Danny Murphy believes that he cannot think of a player more perfect for what Liverpool need this summer than Declan Rice as he was asked about who his dream target for the Reds would be.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel as Liverpool get up and running in a crucial window after a difficult campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister. But no Liverpool fan would argue that they have addressed all of their problems in the middle of the park with the acquisition of the Argentinian.

Murphy thinks Declan Rice would be perfect for Liverpool

The Reds are surely going to strengthen further. And Danny Murphy certainly believes that another midfielder needs to be the priority.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Murphy was asked to name his dream signing for Liverpool at this stage. And while he admitted that he is holding out little hope, he suggested that he would have loved the West Ham captain to join.

“Obviously, Liverpool need midfielders. Now they’ve brought in Mac Allister, who you could probably say is more creative than what they’ve got. He scores goals, makes assists. Not so much the physical presence of what Liverpool’s midfield three has been. So because of that, I think they definitely need someone else physical. And my ideal would be Rice. But I don’t think we’re in the market,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“I know initially they were. But now he’s going for £100 million plus. But he would be perfect. I can’t think of anyone more perfect for what Liverpool need than him.”

It does appear that Rice is moving elsewhere, with Arsenal stepping up their push to land the 24-year-old. And it seems like a good move for the England international.

The Gunners are going to be back in the Champions League next year. And they have a young team that should continue to develop for several years to come.

But if Arsenal fail to get a deal across the line, there will surely be plenty of Liverpool fans imploring the Reds to act.

Rice has recently taken his game to another level over the last couple of years. And he should only improve further in the future.

It does seem that Liverpool have missed the boat when it comes to potentially buying Rice. But having signed Mac Allister for a bargain fee, the fans can perhaps be fairly optimistic that the club will have something special lined up.