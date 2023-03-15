‘Can’t let him down’: Ryan Mason says he ‘would do anything’ for manager who may replace Conte











Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Ryan Mason has been discussing Mauricio Pochettino amid rumours he could be returning to Tottenham as their new manager this summer.

The Argentine has been linked with a return to Tottenham in recent weeks, and it sounds as though he already has one big fan on the Spurs coaching staff in the shape of Mason.

The Englishman, of course, played for Pochettino during his time at Tottenham as a player, and he says that during his playing days he would do anything for Pochettino, stating just how much he admires the ex-PSG manager.

Mason loves Pochettino

The Spurs coach spoke about his relationship with Pochettino.

“What is the one quality that stands out that you think that’s why he’s a top manager,” Mason was asked.

“Many things, it’s tough, I’m working with a top manager now, but there are so many attributes. For me, in that moment it was trust, trust and belief. The trust he had to play me in a big game and the belief I could do it. He gave me the sense of ‘I can’t let him down’, not in a fearful way, but in that I’d do anything, I would do anything. I would run, I would run and I would do anything to prove that he was right. I don’t want to play a bad game because it would look bad on him,” Mason said.

Keep him on

If Pochettino does end up getting the Tottenham job, he’ll no doubt be bringing his own coaching staff with him, but one man he should keep on at the club is Mason.

The 31-year-old is an exciting young coach, and he already has a pre-existing relationship with Pochettino, this is a no-brainer.

Mason would provide a great link between the current squad and the potential new manager, and he could be a key figure in the Pochettino 2.0 era.

Mason says he would do anything for Conte during his playing days, and he may well end up working under the Argentine as a coach in the coming months.

