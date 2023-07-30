‘Cannot get near him’: Media blown away by ‘exceptional’ Leeds player v Hearts today

Leeds United got themselves a useful 1-0 win at Hearts today as they prepared for the big kick off next weekend in the Championship.

The Whites had a goal from Luke Ayling to thank for the win as Daniel Farke got to see his side put through their paces against a sold enough Hearts side.

For Leeds and Farke, there were bits to like and bits not to like. Of course, one of the aspects not to enjoy was the potentia injury to Patrick Bamford. The forward went off holding his hamstring and will be touch and go now for next week.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, on the brighter side, there was a positive performance from the returning Crysencio Summerville. And writing up his player ratings for Leeds Live, Beren Cross said the young forward was unplayable at times for Leeds.

“Looked bright on his return to the attack. Glides across the pitch with the ball at his feet and it seems like the defence cannot get near him. Lovely weight and timing of pass into Ayling for the opening goal,” Cross wrote.

Summerville will be hoping to have a big season this time around after showing glimpses for Leeds last term.

Lauded by Michael Owen as an ‘exceptional‘ talent, Summerville is likely to be vital for Farke’s Leeds.

Time for Summerville to shine for Leeds

Daniel Farke will need his best players producing the goods in attacking areas this coming season and that means Crysencio Summerville doing his bit.

As Cross says here, he showed glimpses for Leeds at Hearts and if he can do it regularly, then he should have a big impact.

The 21-year-old is learning his trade still as we know. But if he can hit the ground running in the Championship, he could be in for a big old season.