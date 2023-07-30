‘Reached for his hamstring’: 29-year-old Leeds player injured v Hearts today – journalist

Leeds United are playing against Hearts today as they prepare for the new season but it looks like bad news on the injury front.

The Whites are currently winning 1-0 – at the time of writing – and are hoping to sign off for pre-season with a win north of the border.

However, key to getting through these games is coming out unscathed in terms of injuries and it looks like Leeds might be struggling a tad ahead of the Championship kick off next week.

Commenting on the game on Twitter, Yorkshire Post journalist Graham Smyth has confirmed that Patrick Bamford has been taken off injured and worryingly for Leeds, it could be a hamstring injury.

The ‘exceptional‘ Bamford endured a miserable time of things towards the end of last season as the goals dried up and struggles for fitness ensued.

Going into the new campaign, the 29-year-old would have been hoping to quickly get on the scoresheet in the Championship and make himself known to Farke as the main man up top.

But with a potential hamstring injury, those plans might be shelved. It remains to be seen just how serious an injury it is, with Farke likely to be questioned on the matter at full-time.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bamford injury a huge blow for Leeds

Well, it’s a big blow for Bamford as well. The ideal scenario is that it’s just a bit of cramp but the fact the physio has signalled for a sub so quickly suggests that this is more serious.

Bamford – and Farke – will be hoping it’s nothing and that it can simply heal before the kick off next week.

If not, then Leeds are in trouble in the striker position and might even need to delve into the market.