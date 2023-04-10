Campbell shares exactly what he did after Aaron Ramsdale save











Kevin Campbell admitted that he actually stood up and applauded Aaron Ramsdale after the remarkable save from Mo Salah’s stoppage-time effort during Arsenal’s draw with Liverpool.

He was speaking to Highbury Squad after the two sides played out one of the games of the season on Sunday.

Aaron Ramsdale was certainly Arsenal’s hero towards the latter stages of the clash at Anfield. The 24-year-old made two world-class saves to ensure that Mikel Arteta’s men took a point from the game.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Firstly, he somehow managed to poke Mo Salah’s deflected effort round the post just as it appeared destined for the top corner.

Kevin Campbell amazed by Aaron Ramsdale save

And he then miraculously blocked Ibrahima Konate’s effort when it appeared easier for the centre-back to score.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp said Ramsdale was exceptional. And Kevin Campbell has admitted that he could not help but applaud the goalkeeper for the amazing save to deny Salah finding the top corner.

“But Rambo, outstanding. 10 out of 10 for me,” he told Highbury Squad. “I’ve got to tell everybody, when he saved that, I stood up and I clapped.

“I stood up and I clapped him, because that right there could be the save that wins us the league. I’m telling you that right now. It’s an incredible save. And it took a deflection.”

Massive moment in the title race

When Arsenal fans look back over the season, they will be able to pick out a number of moments throughout the campaign where different players have stepped up in a big way.

Of course, the forward line has been sensational throughout. Granit Xhaka is having the best season of his Arsenal career. And Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have quickly established themselves as one of the best centre-back partnerships in the Premier League.

Ramsdale has been superb throughout the season. But he seemed to be on another level against Liverpool. You could almost see him go the extra mile to get his fingertips to Salah’s attempt.

And he moved across the line so quickly to deny Konate.

There is no doubt that his performance will be looked back upon as a massive moment if Arsenal go on and win the Premier League title.