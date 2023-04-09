Jurgen Klopp issues verdict on Aaron Ramsdale's display for Arsenal











Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Aaron Ramsdale after the Arsenal goalkeeper ensured that Liverpool could not get the win in Sunday’s incredible game at Anfield.

The Reds boss was speaking to Sky Sports (broadcast on 9/4; 19:35) after his side came from 2-0 down to earn a point against the Premier League leaders.

Of course, it could have more had it not been for Aaron Ramsdale. The England international made two world-class saves during the latter stages of the contest on Merseyside.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Firstly, he somehow got his fingertips to Mo Salah’s deflected effort that was heading towards the top corner. And then, he managed to block Ibrahima Konate’s attempt from close range when the centre-back seemingly had the goal gaping.

Klopp praises Ramsdale

Jurgen Klopp felt that Konate should have probably scored his opportunity. But he was still full of praise for Ramsdale’s performance in the incredible game.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“That one save, I think especially from Mo, that was exceptional,” he told Sky Sports. “I think if Ibou uses his head, then the ball goes under the crossbar so it’s a goal because he cannot be there. But yes, he was exceptional.”

Arsenal have had exceptional performances all over the pitch since the start of the campaign. What is so impressive is that if one player struggles, another alongside him will likely step up.

Ramsdale has been so consistent throughout his time in the first-team. He very rarely makes any significant mistakes. And he has been so reliable for Mikel Arteta’s side, particularly this season.

If Arsenal go on and win the title, there are plenty of moments which you could look at as being pivotal to their success.

And Ramsdale’s display at Anfield will most definitely be one such moment. Liverpool threw everything at the Gunners in the second-half.

And yet, Ramsdale did absolutely everything he could to secure the point which keeps the title race in Arsenal’s hands.