The continuing saga over Harry Kane’s Tottenham future continues to dominate the club heading into the new season.

With just over a week until the season gets underway, Kane’s future at Tottenham is once again under the microscope.

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign him and have already put a number of bids in. So far, Daniel Levy has held firm but there remains a determination from the German outfit to get the deal done.

Of course, Kane has remained silent and professional. Well, to the outside at least.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, former Sheffield United and Barnsley forward and now German football expert and journalist, Jan Aage Fjortoft, has suggested things could explode soon when it comes to Kane, Spurs and Bayern.

Taking to X this morning, Fjortoft has suggested that a statement or decision out of nowhere could come on Kane.

Kane is believed to be willing to consider all options this summer. A move to Bayern is said to appeal to him, while staying with Tottenham for another season won’t be an issue for him either.

However, it is unlikely he signs a new contract. And with just 12 months to run, Daniel Levy might well end up caving and cashing in here.

Tottenham need Kane future sorted

Going into the new season, the issues over Kane cannot be hanging over Spurs. New manager Ange Postecoglou deserves a clean break, with or without Kane.

Any lingering over his future will just distract everything. If Kane does go, then so be it. Tottenham will move on.

But if he is to stay, then that needs deciding soon so Ange can plan for the year with his talisman.