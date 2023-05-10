Callum Wilson takes huge dig at Arsenal after playing them this weekend











Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has taken a huge dig at Arsenal and their title hopes this season.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast after Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

It was a tough game for both sides, with Mikel Arteta setting him side up to frustrate the hosts.

He may have taken inspiration from Newcastle’s tactics when they visited The Emirates earlier in the season.

Newcastle could have taken an early lead through Jacob Murphy, but his strike hit the post and bounced out.

An overturned penalty appeared to take the wind out of Newcastle’s sails, and Arsenal capitalised.

Martin Odegaard scored a long-range effort before Fabian Schar deflected a Gabriel Martinelli cross into his own net in the second half.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wilson admitted he was annoyed during the game, and then made a dig at Arsenal’s title hopes.

It’s easy to understand why he was upset, although the result did Newcastle no favours in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Arsenal will be incredibly satisfied that they managed to get under their opponent’s skin and give them a taste of their own medicine.

Wilson takes aim at Arsenal’s title hopes

Asked about the match at the weekend, Wilson said: “Obviously it’s frustrating when you’re in the moment, isn’t it?

“And yeah we have done it in the past and when you that team away from home and you’re trying to grind a result out, then so be it.

“They have come and done the same thing and it is frustrating but to be honest the title has already gone anyway, so I don’t know what they are playing at.”

His co-host Michail Antonio couldn’t help but wind him up further and replied: “There we go, man is off the fence, he’s fuming bro! He’s not happy!”

Wilson then admitted that despite the performance, Newcastle came up against a top side: “They are a good team when you see the quality that shines through.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

“Clinical when they needed to be, scored their goals, you can see why they’re up there.”

Newcastle were always going to struggle when coming up against Martin Odegaard in that form.

The Norwegian has been sensational this season, and Arsenal are so difficult to stop when he’s on form.

Wilson’s dig at Arsenal’s title hopes wouldn’t have gone down well at The Emirates.

However, there are plenty of positives to take from this season for the Gunners if they do eventually miss out.

