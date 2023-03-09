Callum Wilson shares whether he wants West Ham to get relegated this season











Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has now shared whether he wants West Ham United to be relegated this season.

Wilson was chatting with West Ham forward Michail Antonio on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

The pair have always enjoyed winding each other up during their weekly chats.

However, as the season goes on, the threat of relegation becomes more and more real for Antonio and his West Ham teammates.

Another humiliating defeat last weekend at the hands of Brighton means the Hammers are just a point above the drop zone.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Not only that, the hard work done against Nottingham Forest to improve their goal difference was completely undone.

Although David Moyes doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, there is some talk about a potential replacement.

Jose Mourinho has emphatically been linked with the role, while they’ve been warned off an approach for Rafa Benitez.

Callum Wilson has now shared whether he wants West Ham, and his good mate Michail Antonio, to go down.

His answer is based on purely selfish reasons.

Wilson shares stance on West Ham relegation

Asked about whether he wants to see Antonio and co. in the Championship next season, Wilson said: “I don’t want you to go down.

“Not just because I know you but because I love scoring against West Ham, so that’s two or three goals you’re taking away from me.

“So please stay in the league!”

Wilson has played West Ham 12 times in his career, and only faced Southampton more.

On top of that, he’s put 10 goals past the Hammers, a better record than against any other team.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It’s no wonder Wilson wants West Ham to stay in the Premier League with that sort of record.

The two sides meet in a few weeks’ time, and Wilson will be desperate to start that fixture.

His own form hasn’t been great since the World Cup, and facing his favourite opposition might be just what he needs.

West Ham will be hoping the 31-year-old is unavailable that day as they host Europe-chasing Newcastle.

Show all