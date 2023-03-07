Report: West Ham could now hire a manager who once called Kurt Zouma ‘rubbish’











LaRoma24 have reported that West Ham United are interested in bringing in Jose Mourinho as their new manager, as the pressure on David Moyes continues to mount.

West Ham were beaten 4-0 by Brighton at the weekend and there is growing discontent around Moyes’ position as manager.

Now, it looks like Mourinho is being considered as a replacement, and this looks like a match made in heaven.

Mourinho has extensive experience managing in London, having previously been in charge of both Chelsea and Tottenham.

His attitude, style of play and character suit West Ham to a tee, and it would be great to see him back in a Premier League dugout.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Currently the manager of Roma, Mourinho will have a tough decision to make if West Ham come calling. While the Hammers will likely be able to offer him a higher salary, Roma is a historically bigger club and are likely to be playing in Europe next season.

Interestingly, West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has previously worked with Mourinho at Chelsea and has given some insight into his unique motivation tactics.

Zouma claimed that Mourinho once called him “rubbish” in an attempt to motivate him, which could be a sign of the kind of tough love management style that Mourinho brings to the table. A style that could suit this West Ham team well who have been struggling as of late.

It remains to be seen whether Mourinho will leave Roma for West Ham, but the interest from the Hammers suggests that Moyes’ time at the club could soon be up.

West Ham certainly need to do something to change their fortunes, and perhaps a new manager is just what the doctor ordered.

