Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has shared what he’s already noticed about James Maddison at his new club Tottenham Hotspur.

Wilson was speaking to West Ham United forward Michail Antonio on the Footballers’ Football Podcast.

Unsurprisingly, one of the subjects they spoke about was Tottenham’s brilliant start to the season under Ange Postecoglou.

Before Tuesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Fulham, it was hard to identify any negatives in the way Spurs were playing under their new coach.

The style of football couldn’t be more different from what fans were watching last season under Antonio Conte.

Not only have Tottenham recorded back-to-back league wins, they’ve done it playing sensational football.

One of the key reasons they’ve been able to play the way they have is because of James Maddison.

The 26-year-old has been phenomenal and looks to have slotted into the side perfectly.

Callum Wilson has shard more information on what he’s heard about Maddison during his first two months at Tottenham.

He appears to have settled in brilliantly both on and off the pitch.

Wilson raves about Maddison’s start at Tottenham

Speaking about his fellow Coventry academy graduate, Wilson said: “You’ve seen the likes of James Maddison, [Pape Matar] Sarr all popping up with goals and assists.

“And Madders, someone I know really well, he’s a top player and he’s really settled into that team now and made that position his own.

“He’s becoming a leader within the club you can see, it looks and feels like everybody likes him, gets along with him which is easy enough as he’s a good character.

“But I think when you’ve been relegated and suffered that last year, it’s nice to see him playing his football in a top team and flourishing.”

Many Tottenham fans would agree with Wilson’s assessment of Maddison’s start to life at the club.

It speaks volumes that he ended his competitive debut for Spurs wearing the captain’s armband.

He’s already been described as a bargain which given some of the other business done in the Premier League this summer is hard to disagree with.

Maddison couldn’t affect Tottenham’s exit from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday but will be key to them bouncing back at the weekend against Burnley.