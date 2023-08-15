Pundit issues verdict on Sandro Tonali debut as Newcastle beat Aston Villa

Don Hutchison has joined everyone lauding Sandro Tonali after the midfielder’s Newcastle United debut as he helped the Magpies thrash Aston Villa 5-1 at St James’ Park.

Hutchison was speaking on ESPN after the Italian marked his debut for Newcastle with a goal as Eddie Howe’s men got off to the ideal start.

For some time in the window, Sandro Tonali was Newcastle’s only major signing. It was a huge statement of intent to bring the 23-year-old to Tyneside after a brilliant spell with AC Milan.

Hutchison lauds Tonali after Newcastle debut

And Tonali needed just six minutes to start repaying the transfer fee. It was the youngster who broke the deadlock to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Of course, there were outstanding performances all over the park. Unai Emery’s side are being tipped by many to compete for the European places once again this season. And yet, Newcastle managed to dismantle them.

And Hutchison hinted that it was Tonali who really stood out to him as the best player on the park on his debut.

“What a player. Absolutely ran the show. And it just goes to show that you don’t have to spend £115 million to buy a quality midfielder. He was incredible,” he told ESPN.

Newcastle appear to have made some really smart additions to their ranks in this window. They have not been able to really splash the cash – in the manner many would have expected anyway.

So some may have feared that they would struggle to replicate what they achieved last season – particularly as they will now be back in the Champions League this term.

Obviously, we are only one game into the season. So it is way too soon to draw any significant conclusions. But Newcastle do appear to have taken a step forward this summer.

And in Tonali, Newcastle appear to have made a very special signing – who should still be some way off reaching his peak.