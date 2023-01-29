Callum Wilson reacts to Newcastle United signing Anthony Gordon from Everton











Callum Wilson has now posted his reaction to the news that Newcastle United have signed Anthony Gordon from Everton.

The Magpies officially announced the signing of Gordon today after agreeing a £45 million fee with the Toffees (Sky Sports).

Eddie Howe was keen to bolster his attacking options before Tuesday’s deadline, especially after Chris Wood joined Nottingham Forest.

Gordon has endured a difficult campaign so far in Merseyside but he will be hoping to recapture his early season form at St James’ Park. Now, Wilson has posted three pictures of Gordon arguing with Newcastle players earlier this season on his Instagram account.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Wilson reacts to Gordon signing

Back in October, Gordon was involved in a bust-up with a few Newcastle players, particularly Kieran Trippier.

The 21-year-old was confronted by Trippier after the full-back let him know that he thought he had gone down too easily in the box.

This led to Gordon confronting Trippier, while the Newcastle man even argued with his international teammate Jordan Pickford in the tunnel.

And Wilson certainly sees the funny side of the incident as he posted images of the bust-up on his Instagram story.

The 30-year-old wrote: “If you can’t beat em, join em,” alongside a grinning face with sweat emoji.

Wilson posted a picture of Gordon squaring up with Trippier, and another two pictures that show Nick Pope and Fabian Schar intervening.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Wilson did add another post to his story afterwards though, which reads: “Welcome to the Toon brother. Looking forward to getting started!!”

Gordon should receive an interesting welcome at St James’ Park after he was also involved in a confrontation with Trippier last season.

But it will all be water under the bridge and there’s no doubt that the Newcastle team, including Tippier, will give him a warm welcome when he gets to work at Darsley Park.

