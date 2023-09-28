Callum Wilson has reacted after seeing what Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison did in the North London Derby on Sunday.

Maddison starred for Spurs at the Emirates Stadium as he provided two assists to help his side earn a 2-2 draw. The 26-year-old has been a revelation for Tottenham after making the switch from Leicester City over the summer.

He’s quickly become a fan-favourite at Spurs and his back-and-forth with Bukayo Saka on Sunday will have only strengthened that feeling.

Indeed, Saka re-created Maddison’s celebration after his effort led to Cristian Romero scoring an own goal.

Maddison responded by beating Saka with a brilliant piece of skill down the left-hand side before setting up Son for Tottenham’s leveller.

And Callum Wilson has been speaking about Maddison and Saka on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Wilson reacts after seeing what Maddison did in the NLD

Wilson admitted that he was hoping Maddison would crack out his celebration in response to Saka after creating Tottenham’s equaliser.

“I did see it,” the Newcastle United star said. “Saka is funny, he did Rashford’s celebration against United and now he’s done Madders’ one.

“So I’m not sure if they have had a bit of banter and said I’m going to do your celebration but it was funny to see.

“We were on the coach on the way to our match and I saw Saks doing the darts celebration and I was like ‘oh no’. And then Madders got an assist by turning Saks and I was thinking ‘oh no’ and I wanted him to do the darts celebration back but he didn’t. It was too funny.”

Of course, Saka and Maddison are England teammates but they put their friendship aside on Sunday.

Maddison even joked after the game that Saka made a terrible attempt to mimic his celebration.

It would have been brilliant to see Maddison return the favour after Saka also copied his celebration after netting in the second half.

Nevertheless, the Tottenham star will be delighted with his derby display as he helped Postecoglou’s men pick up a well-deserved point.