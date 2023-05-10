Callum Wilson makes claim about Declan Rice's future after he's linked with Arsenal











Footballers Michail Antonio and Callum Wilson were heard joking about the future of West Ham midfielder – and reported Arsenal target – Declan Rice on their podcast.

The English international, who also captains West Ham, will be allowed to leave the club if a team in the Champions League submits an offer of £120million, via Sky Sports.

Arsenal are one of the sides who are most keen on Rice, via The Sun. We’ll see whether the Gunners would be willing to spend this much for the player.

With Antonio a team mate of Rice, it is very interesting to see the striker joke about the future of his team mate. Only time will tell if Rice does actually leave the club.

(Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Antonio and Wilson joke over the future of West Ham midfielder Rice

Antonio and Wilson feature on their own weekly podcast, via BBC Sport.

Speaking on the “Footballer’s Football Podcast” the two were talking about transfers.

The host jokingly asked: “Every summer apparently Declan Rice is leaving right?”, to which Antonio replied: “Every single summer.”

Wilson then jumped in and joked: “Except this one he definitely is leaving”.

Of course the Newcastle striker said this with a bit of jest, but Antonio’s silence after laughing at the joke could say a lot about the future of Rice.

No doubt Antonio will want him to stay, but many believe Rice deserves to be playing for a top four club. With Newcastle possibly getting top four, it would be no shock to see them try and swoop in.

The ‘world-class‘ 24-year-old only has a contract at West Ham until June 2024. If West Ham don’t sell him this summer, they could lose him on a free.

(Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)