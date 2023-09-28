Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson has said that he suggested Anthony Gordon have a boxing match with one of his new teammates when he signed for the club.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast ahead of their impressive EFL Cup win against Manchester City.

He was reflecting on a fantastic 8-0 win over Sheffield United when Anthony Gordon was one of the stars of the show

The young winger didn’t start the match but came on for Harvey Barnes after he picked up an early injury.

Gordon’s introduction changed the game, setting up Sean Longstaff’s goal and opening the floodgates.

The 22-year-old went on to score a goal of his own as he goes from strength to strength this season and a difficult start to life at Newcastle.

Gordon had clashed with some of his current teammates while playing for Everton last season.

Callum Wilson has admitted that went Gordon arrived at the club, he suggested a boxing match with captain Kieran Trippier to clear the air.

The £12m defender has instead welcomed the winger into the squad as opposed to holding a grudge.

Wilson suggested boxing match between Gordon and Trippier

Speaking about the England Under-21 international, Wilson said: “He’s a nice lad at the end of it all as well. When you play against him, I wouldn’t have been the quickest to say he’s a nice guy because on the pitch he can get under your skin.

“But off the pitch, he’s a lovely guy and I wouldn’t change him for the world.

Wilson mentions the scrap that Gordon had with some of his Newcastle teammates before joining the club and said: “I wasn’t even the one that was there but he was just annoying me from afar! I was thinking, what’s this guy doing?

“And then he joined us and a lot of the lads were like, ‘Oh I wonder what he’s going to be like’, and for me one of the first things I said to him was, ‘Right, you two [Gordon and Kieran Trippier] need to get the boxing gloves on.’

“He’s joined us and he’s a nice guy so yeah we’re delighted to have him.”

Wilson egging on Gordon and Trippier to have a boxing match would be entertaining even if it wouldn’t be ideal for the fitness of the two players going forward.

The young winger has been described as a bargain despite his £45m price tag.

Dan Burn suggested he’s been ‘on fire’ this season and it’s very hard to disagree.

He still needs to add more goals and assists to his game but he’s well on his way to becoming a very important player in Eddie Howe’s side.