‘Absolute bargain’: ESPN pundit claims Newcastle have pulled off an absolute masterstroke of a signing

Don Hutchison has lauded Anthony Gordon and suggested that he is proving to be an absolute bargain for Newcastle United following his performance against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Hutchison was speaking on ESPN after the Magpies managed to knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at St James’ Park.

Anthony Gordon has made an outstanding start to the new campaign. There was plenty of pressure on the 22-year-old after he made a £45 million move from Everton in the most recent January transfer window.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe took his time to really unleash Gordon. But his patience is definitely now being rewarded, with the youngster already scoring two goals and providing two assists in the Premier League this term.

Hutchison amazed by Anthony Gordon after Newcastle win

Gordon had a major impact on Wednesday’s tie after being brought on at half-time. And Hutchison suggested that Newcastle signing the attacking midfielder is now looking like a masterstroke.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“A couple of things changed [in the second-half]. I think Eddie Howe brought his best players on. Anthony Gordon, all of a sudden, £40 million looks like an absolute bargain. I thought Livramento was amazing at right-back. Then Bruno came on, he had an influence on Tonali and Joelinton. And then Newcastle stepped up,” he told ESPN.

Once again, Newcastle have a game-changer in their ranks who has found another level working under Howe.

It is remarkable how many players have improved under Howe. The likes of Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron had, understandably, been written off by fans at various stages in their Newcastle careers.

They have all been superb under Howe. And Gordon is now stepping up after a tricky start to life on Tyneside.

He is now making a major impact against the best teams in the country. He, of course, gave Liverpool a torrid time in the first-half of that dramatic game last month. And he has now helped change the course of the tie against Manchester City.

It did appear that the Magpies were taking a risk spending so much on Gordon when they signed him. But there is absolutely no question now that that risk is definitely paying off.