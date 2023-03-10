Pundit claims Newcastle player is now causing Eddie Howe a 'major problem'











Paul Merson has criticised Callum Wilson for his recent form and said it is causing Newcastle and Eddie Howe a big issue.

Merson wrote in his SportsKeeda column that the Magpies are struggling because they cannot rely on anyone – not even Wilson – to provide the goals right now.

He said that Newcastle may squeak past Wolves at the weekend 1-0, but that Wilson has gone off the boil as results have changed for Howe.

Howe brought in Alexander Isak in the summer but injury issues have meant the Swede has not been able to fully show what he can do.

He wrote: “This is a huge game for Newcastle United. They’ve lost three on the trot and are winless in their last five. Newcastle United are struggling at the moment and are just two points ahead of Fulham and three points ahead of Brighton.

“If Brighton, Brentford and Fulham finish over them, all the good work they’ve done would have gone to waste. It’s alright if you keep winning even if you’re not scoring too many goals. But if the results aren’t going your way and you’re not scoring goals, then that becomes a major problem.

“They need to win this one. If they win this game, they are back in the top-four race. The problem for Eddie Howe right now is that they just don’t have a reliable goalscorer. Callum Wilson has gone off the boil.”

In November, Merson called Wilson ‘phenomenal‘ and compared him with England teammate Harry Kane but he has not been the same player since the World Cup.

He only has one Premier League goal since, as the form Newcastle showed to get into the Champions League spots has faded.

The EFL Cup final was a distraction but Newcastle and Wilson have to put that behind them, and get back to their very best for the run-in.