‘Buzzbomb’: Barry Ferguson says Celtic have a ‘tremendous’ player that defenders hate playing against

Celtic have a number of players with pace, that are direct and offer a serious goal threat.

From Daizen Maeda to Liel Abada, Brendan Rodgers has many options available to him when it comes to choosing an attacking lineup every week.

However, there is one player that former Rangers midfielder, Barry Ferguson, believes that defenders in Scotland hate playing against. And that is Celtic striker, Kyogo Furuhashi.

Ferguson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “If he doesn’t score he still brings a lot to the Celtic team. He still brings that quality.

“But one thing about him is that centre-backs hate playing against him. He’s a buzz bomb. He’s always on the move.”

Kyogo Furuhashi’s Celtic record speaks for itself

The Japanese striker has been absolutely tremendous for Celtic since his £4.6m move from Vissel Kobe two seasons ago.

20 goals in 33 games in his first season was an incredible return when you think that he was out for two months with a hamstring injury. His goals helped win the double in Ange Postecoglou’s first season and it could be argued that he won the League Cup on his own against Hibs.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

His second season was even better. Furuhashi finished as the SPFL’s top goalscorer and won the Player of the Year and Celtic’s Player of the Year. 34 goals in 50 appearances helped him win those accolades as his speed and agility caused all sorts of problems for defences in Scotland.

His goal against Hearts today makes him Celtic’s top joint goal scorer with Matt O’Riley as the Japanese striker continues to dominate the scoring charts in Scotland.

Next up for Kyogo is the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid where the Celtic fans will be hoping that their talisman will put the La Liga giants to the sword to keep their European dream alive.

