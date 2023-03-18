Bundesliga defender starts transfer talks to sign for Tottenham - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur and Stuttgart defender Borna Sosa are reportedly in talks over a summer move.

That’s according to Christian Falk, who has revealed that the talented Croatian defender hired new agents to get him a move this summer, and Spurs are the club he’s in discussions with.

Sosa, who turned 25 two months ago, will enter the final two years of his contract this summer.

Tottenham are in talks to sign Borna Sosa this summer

Tottenham will be on the market to strengthen numerous areas of the pitch this summer.

Antonio Conte is expected by many to leave the club, and whoever replaces him will want to bring in his own players to put his stamp on this Spurs side.

Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon are Tottenham’s left-wing-backs at the moment. They’ve both done well under Conte there, but neither player is naturally a wing-back, especially not Sessegnon.

That may be why Spurs are looking to sign a new player in that position, and Sosa is apparently the one they’ve started talking to about a summer move.

Falk wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Before, we’ve heard about concrete interest from Tottenham in Borna Sosa. This winter, Leverkusen tried to get him. Sosa also wanted to leave in the past.

“He’s got new management and they’re in talks with Tottenham; Spurs are keen. He wouldn’t be too expensive for an English club, so I think this deal could happen this summer.”

He has the same qualities as David Beckham

Tottenham fans may remember Sven Mislintat, the man who was the head of recruitment at Arsenal and before that, the chief scout at Borussia Dortmund.

The German is responsible for signing some of the most exciting players in the world. He helped Dortmund discover the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during his time there.

Mislintant definitely has an eye for excellent talent, and he thinks Sosa has the same qualities as England and Manchester United legend David Beckham.

“Borna’s said himself that David Beckham is his role model, and I think he has the same qualities,” he said. “He puts in crosses from every angle: sometimes chipped, sometimes drilled, sometimes flat, sometimes in behind, sometimes to the front post, other times to the back post.

“His left foot is a real weapon.”

