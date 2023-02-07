Bukayo Saka will try and convince England star to sign for Arsenal - journalist











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, and Bukayo Saka could prove to be the Gunners’ secret weapon in the race to sign him.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on top of the Premier League table and have a decent chance of going all the way to becoming the champions. That would make them a very attractive side for top players, and Rice is definitely one of them.

Like he is on the pitch for Arsenal, Saka could end up being the difference maker in this transfer.

Bukayo Saka could be Arsenal’s secret weapon in Declan Rice chase

Arsenal were desperate for a new central midfielder in the January transfer window.

The Gunners tried really hard to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion, but the Seagulla made it clear that their star midfielder was not for sale for any price.

After a couple of failed attempts, Arsenal went and signed Jorginho from Chelsea. The Italian is a decent acquisition, but he’s just a short-term option, and we’re sure Arteta will look for someone much younger in the summer.

Declan Rice‘s name has been a constant in the rumour mill. Chris Wheatley has now claimed the Englishman is one of Saka’s best mates and he’s very keen on a move to the Emirates.

The journalist said on National World TV: “I think they have a pretty good chance of signing Declan Rice this summer. He’s a player that Mikel Arteta really likes. I think from Rice’s side as well, there’s a curiosity and intrigue on joining Arsenal, especially with the season that is currently ongoing.

“I think Declan Rice is seeing that Arsenal are really on the up under Mikel Arteta, and as well, he has friends in the team. Bukayo Saka is one of his best mates in the England setup.

“I don’t think Arsenal will pay over £106m [British transfer record] for Declan Rice, but for sure, the player would be keen on joining Arsenal. Rice is seen as a player who’s going to be the future of the midfield.

“Like I say, he has friends in the Arsenal team and I’m sure Bukayo Saka is going to be on the phone to him all summer trying to help that deal get over the line.”

TBR View:

Arsenal would be a great destination for Rice, and the Englishman would be a sensational signing for the Premier League leaders as well.

The Gunners have Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey in the middle of the park, and they’ve both been truly incredible since the start of the season. They are the undisputed first-choice starters at the Emirates, but one of them is 30 already, while the other will get there in the summer.

Now’s the time for Arsenal to start looking at their successors, and there’s arguably no better option on the market than West Ham United star Rice. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, but if Arsenal can get Rice, their side will become a lot more complete than it currently is.

Arsenal fans will be hoping Saka can get this done.

